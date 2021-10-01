JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $362.23 Million Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,543,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,207,901 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.63% of Crown worth $362,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Crown by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 352,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,998,000 after purchasing an additional 178,500 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in Crown by 172.8% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 50,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Crown by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 43,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Crown by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,089,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,679,000 after acquiring an additional 257,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $411,634.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $37,011.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CCK opened at $100.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.24 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.51%.

CCK has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.94.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

