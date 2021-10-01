JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $385.18 Million Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,075,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,775 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $385,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 97.9% in the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price target for the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.96.

Shares of FITB opened at $42.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $20.52 and a one year high of $44.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.65 and a 200 day moving average of $39.02.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

