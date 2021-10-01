JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $421.49 Million Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,404,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 88,903 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $421,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ESS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.65.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $823,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 7,329 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.76, for a total value of $2,424,140.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,179 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,198 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ESS opened at $319.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.30 and a twelve month high of $337.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $324.74 and a 200-day moving average of $306.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.21%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

