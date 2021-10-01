JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LGYRF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Landis+Gyr Group stock opened at $64.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.04. Landis+Gyr Group has a 12 month low of $64.45 and a 12 month high of $79.75.
About Landis+Gyr Group
