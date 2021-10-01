JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LGYRF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Landis+Gyr Group stock opened at $64.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.04. Landis+Gyr Group has a 12 month low of $64.45 and a 12 month high of $79.75.

About Landis+Gyr Group

Landis+Gyr Group AG provides integrated energy management solutions to utilities sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital and prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, energy data management, and advanced meter solutions.

