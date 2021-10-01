JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) to “Overweight”

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SCMWY. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Swisscom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.
OTCMKTS:SCMWY opened at $57.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Swisscom has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $61.06. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.17.
Swisscom Company Profile
Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.
