JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) to “Overweight”

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SCMWY. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Swisscom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

OTCMKTS:SCMWY opened at $57.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Swisscom has a one year low of $49.87 and a one year high of $61.06. The firm has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.17.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Swisscom had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Swisscom will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.

