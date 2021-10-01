Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRUB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 213.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,147,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $203,547,000 after buying an additional 7,587,843 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,009,828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $480,591,000 after buying an additional 198,096 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 155.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,032,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,890,000 after buying an additional 3,060,727 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 274.7% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 4,527,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,669,000 after buying an additional 3,319,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,747,000.

Shares of NYSE GRUB traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.92. 156,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,410,504. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.53.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

