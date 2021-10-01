Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Given Overweight Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

KHOTF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CA Cheuvreux initiated coverage on Kahoot! ASA in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nordea Equity Research initiated coverage on Kahoot! ASA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Kahoot! ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of KHOTF stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.08. 95,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,849. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.75. Kahoot! ASA has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $16.34.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; Actimo, an employee engagement platform which connects and engages Organizations work teams; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

