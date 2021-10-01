Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Sold by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC cut its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,771,000 after buying an additional 129,510 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,784,000 after buying an additional 20,833 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 11.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 454,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,210,000 after buying an additional 46,039 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 382,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,294,000 after buying an additional 10,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 118.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 312,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,536,000 after buying an additional 169,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

Shares of KALU opened at $108.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $52.68 and a 12-month high of $141.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($1.27). Kaiser Aluminum had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 168.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.68%.

KALU has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total transaction of $47,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $144,372. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KALU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.