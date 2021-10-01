Kalera AS (OTCMKTS:KSLLF) Shares Down 6.6%

Shares of Kalera AS (OTCMKTS:KSLLF) traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.45 and last traded at $3.45. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 18,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50.

Kalera AS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KSLLF)

Kalera AS operates as a technology-driven vertical farming company. It produces pesticide-free non-GMO vegetables. The company's products include arugula, kohlrabi, onion, mixes, daikon and purple radish, and lettuces. It serves restaurant and food trade, including resorts and the cruise industry.

