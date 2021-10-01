Kava (KAVA) Reaches Market Cap of $516.84 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Kava has a market cap of $516.84 million and $126.28 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.65 or 0.00012008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.92 or 0.00142188 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.38 or 0.00485226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00015809 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00038248 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 146,140,386 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava

