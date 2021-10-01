KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys 2,513 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $8,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VAW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 622,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,089,000 after acquiring an additional 107,088 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 373,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,596,000 after purchasing an additional 50,282 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,605 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 243,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,055,000 after buying an additional 57,494 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 215,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,955,000 after buying an additional 33,768 shares in the last quarter.

VAW stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.33. 584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,761. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $131.32 and a one year high of $196.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.15.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

