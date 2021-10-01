KCM Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $17,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,190,000 after buying an additional 2,951,685 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,429 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $629,391,000. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 40,975.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,802,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,012 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $355.67. 1,626,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,494,906. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $371.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.05. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $266.97 and a 52 week high of $382.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.414 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

