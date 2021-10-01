KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $27.50 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,906 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.1% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $27,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,523,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,023,000 after buying an additional 30,987 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 296.8% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 21,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 15,813 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 8.4% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.19. 259,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,549,824. The company has a market capitalization of $197.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.76, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $65.16 and a 12-month high of $113.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.92.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.24.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

