KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $32.49 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,295 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 1.3% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $32,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2.7% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in NIKE by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $203,618,000 after acquiring an additional 287,639 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in NIKE by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 24,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1,189.2% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 20,240 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 18,670 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 206,671 shares of company stock worth $33,652,487. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $145.47. The stock had a trading volume of 204,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,516,904. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.80 and a 12-month high of $174.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. NIKE’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.90%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.13.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

