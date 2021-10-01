Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) Short Interest Up 250.0% in September

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of KELYB stock opened at $19.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average of $23.52. The stock has a market cap of $775.77 million, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.88. Kelly Services has a twelve month low of $16.29 and a twelve month high of $60.00.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.89%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.