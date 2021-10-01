KEMPER Corp Decreases Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

KEMPER Corp cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of KEMPER Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. KEMPER Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $244.17. 104,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,053. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.37. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $180.78 and a twelve month high of $255.72.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

