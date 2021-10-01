Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:KCAC) Short Interest Down 66.0% in September

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:KCAC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,600 shares, a decrease of 66.0% from the August 31st total of 413,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 184,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth $995,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth about $1,026,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth about $441,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $607,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Institutional investors own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KCAC opened at $8.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.05. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $10.65.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

