Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys Shares of 17,845 Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1,932.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,407,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $360,964,000 after buying an additional 5,141,587 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Western Digital in the second quarter worth approximately $141,533,000. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter worth $46,564,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 9.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,148,920 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $437,619,000 after acquiring an additional 524,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the first quarter valued at $31,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $56.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.58. Western Digital Co. has a 12 month low of $35.29 and a 12 month high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WDC. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Summit Insights cut shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.10.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

