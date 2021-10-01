Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $1.02 Million Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 11,595 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX stock opened at $82.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.28. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $106.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.39.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $204,118.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,773.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 12,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,059 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

