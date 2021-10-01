Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $154.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.58 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.88 and a 200-day moving average of $170.10.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TTWO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

