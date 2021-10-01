Kentucky Retirement Systems Makes New Investment in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $104.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.42 and a 200-day moving average of $111.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $852.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $851,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,776 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,682 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.40.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

