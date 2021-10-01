Kentucky Retirement Systems Takes Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,802 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 17.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 40,598 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CFG. Barclays lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

NYSE CFG opened at $46.98 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.42.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.