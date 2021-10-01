Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,125,000 after purchasing an additional 341,076 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,587,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,129,000.

MDY stock opened at $480.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $493.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.66. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $336.60 and a one year high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

