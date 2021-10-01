Keybank National Association OH Has $6.07 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Ecolab by 71.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other Ecolab news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $208.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.58. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.25 and a twelve month high of $231.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.64.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.