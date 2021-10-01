Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,595 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,009,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,422,000. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 33,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 405,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,920,000 after buying an additional 6,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Argus raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

NYSE WEC opened at $88.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.70. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $106.85.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.