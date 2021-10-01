Keybank National Association OH Sells 192 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Keybank National Association OH cut its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Cintas by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Cintas during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 136.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.60.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,816,268.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $380.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.01. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $311.69 and a 12 month high of $409.80. The firm has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.11%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.