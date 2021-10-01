Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,276 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,276 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPD. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $411,902,000 after buying an additional 2,138,372 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $143,539,000 after purchasing an additional 224,131 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,371,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,209,000 after purchasing an additional 159,111 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EPD opened at $21.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.14. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.31%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 23,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.91.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

