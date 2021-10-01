KeyCorp Lowers NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Price Target to $8.00

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NN’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NN from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get NN alerts:

NASDAQ:NNBR opened at $5.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $225.93 million, a PE ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.52. NN has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $9.62.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $123.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.80 million. NN had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 32.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that NN will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeri J. Harman purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.14 per share, with a total value of $25,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,106.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $80,000. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in NN by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 4,296,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,579,000 after acquiring an additional 598,449 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NN by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 3,961,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,010,000 after acquiring an additional 72,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NN by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,084,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,806,000 after acquiring an additional 94,388 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NN by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,272,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,702,000 after acquiring an additional 62,214 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in NN by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,488,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,937,000 after acquiring an additional 39,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

About NN

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.