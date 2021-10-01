Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) CEO Sells $964,710.16 in Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $964,710.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of KFRC opened at $59.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.09. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Kforce had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm had revenue of $403.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.31 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Kforce by 2.2% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kforce by 36.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kforce by 26.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Kforce by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kforce by 42.8% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

