Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingdee International Software Group (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $350.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kingdee International Software Group Co., Ltd. is an investment holding company. It engages in the developing, manufacturing and selling of enterprise management software products and provision of software-related technical services primarily in China. The company’s operating business segments consists of Enterprise Management Software Business and Others. Enterprise Management Software Business segment engages in the selling and implementation of enterprise management software, provision of other related services and sales of hardware related to enterprise management software arrangements. Others segment engages in the selling of middleware software business and provision of online management services. Kingdee International Software Group Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kingdee International Software Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a neutral rating for the company.

Shares of KGDEY stock opened at $330.10 on Tuesday. Kingdee International Software Group has a 52-week low of $251.00 and a 52-week high of $523.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of -224.56 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.73.

Kingdee International Software Group Company Profile

Kingdee International Software Group Co, Ltd. is an investment holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of enterprise management software products. It operates its business through the following segments: Enterprise Resources Planning, Cloud Services, and Others.

