Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.29

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.29 and last traded at $11.29, with a volume of 325 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

Separately, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $781.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.61.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. 42.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.