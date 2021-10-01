Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the August 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Kion Group alerts:

KIGRY traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.36. The company had a trading volume of 12,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,097. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kion Group has a 52 week low of $19.30 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.84.

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.