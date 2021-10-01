Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KION Group AG is a manufacturer of industrial trucks, producer of forklifts as well as warehouse automation. The company designs, builds and supports logistics solutions. KION Group AG is based in Wiesbaden, Germany. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Kion Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

OTCMKTS:KIGRY opened at $23.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.84. Kion Group has a one year low of $19.30 and a one year high of $28.30.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

