Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Downgraded to “Hold” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has $50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KL. National Bankshares cut Kirkland Lake Gold to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kirkland Lake Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.90.

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $41.59 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.69. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $51.78.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 33.08%. The business had revenue of $662.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 45.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 78.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

