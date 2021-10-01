KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Short Interest Update

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 72.7% from the August 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Friday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of KNYJY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.05. The stock had a trading volume of 37,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,622. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.70. KONE Oyj has a 52-week low of $34.94 and a 52-week high of $44.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter.

KONE Oyj Company Profile

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

