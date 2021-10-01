Koovs (LON:KOOV) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.20

Koovs PLC (LON:KOOV)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) and traded as high as GBX 3.20 ($0.04). Koovs shares last traded at GBX 3.20 ($0.04), with a volume of 94,423 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80. The stock has a market cap of £12.86 million and a PE ratio of -0.36.

About Koovs (LON:KOOV)

Koovs plc supplies branded fashion garments and accessories through online fashion store, Koovs.com in India. The company offers dresses, tops, jumpsuits and playsuits, skirts, jeans, trousers and leggings, shorts, cardigans and pullovers, and coats and jackets for women; and shirts, T-shirts and polo shirts, jeans, vests, trousers and chinos, joggers, knitwear, shorts, hoodies and sweatshirts, coats and jackets, underwear and socks, loungewear, and tailoring for men.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Koovs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koovs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.