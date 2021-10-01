Korea Investment CORP Acquires 66,600 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 112,814,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $476,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,364,249 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,387,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,839,000 after acquiring an additional 11,631,896 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,724,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,529 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,549,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,605,000 after acquiring an additional 225,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,440 shares in the last quarter. 46.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Shares of AUY stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.53.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $437.40 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.25%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.65.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.