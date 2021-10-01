Korea Investment CORP Buys 6,100 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 78.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, cut shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Shares of VOYA opened at $61.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.56. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.01 and a 12 month high of $70.68.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.79. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 13.72%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

