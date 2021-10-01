Korea Investment CORP Invests $1.98 Million in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total transaction of $619,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 325,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,348,393.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 122,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $17,123,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,215,569 shares of company stock valued at $326,353,826. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $167.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $105.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $172.50 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.77.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

