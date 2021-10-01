Korea Investment CORP Invests $283,000 in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIDI. SherpaCapital LLC bought a new position in DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,173,000. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC acquired a new stake in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,991,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new stake in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,747,000. RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,324,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,149,000. 8.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIDI opened at 7.79 on Friday. DiDi Global Inc. has a twelve month low of 7.16 and a twelve month high of 18.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 8.58.

Separately, Atlantic Securities cut shares of DiDi Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th.

DiDi Global Profile

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

