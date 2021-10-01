Korea Investment CORP Sells 12,600 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at $1,088,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,007,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,661,000 after purchasing an additional 35,372 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

In other news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $365,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $111.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $134.93. The company has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.55.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.73%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RGA. cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.89.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.