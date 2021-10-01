Korea Investment CORP Sells 12,900 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 41.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KNX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth $32,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 144.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 377.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KNX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.39.

KNX opened at $51.15 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.65%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,813.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,060,419 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

