Korea Investment CORP Sells 2,500 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Discovery by 15.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,875,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,323 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Discovery by 39.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,813,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Discovery by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,575,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,831,000 after purchasing an additional 275,053 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Discovery by 6,057.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,348,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Discovery in the first quarter valued at about $174,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DISCA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discovery has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $25.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

