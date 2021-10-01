Korea Investment CORP Takes $1.63 Million Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 53,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $499,395,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $128,305,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $91,134,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $79,714,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $74,206,000.

OGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of OGN opened at $32.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.69. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

In related news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

