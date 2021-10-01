Korea Investment CORP Takes $1.81 Million Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,900 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NYSE:ARW opened at $112.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.46 and a twelve month high of $124.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 11,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $1,364,630.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,720.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $983,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,929 shares of company stock worth $4,331,764 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

