Korea Investment CORP Takes Position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 332.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 40.5% in the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 351,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,062,000 after buying an additional 101,250 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter worth about $98,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 8.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 122,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inherent Group LP lifted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 363.4% in the first quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 120,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after buying an additional 94,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

OSH opened at $42.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.47. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 88.34% and a negative net margin of 27.56%. Oak Street Health’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Griffin Myers sold 109,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $6,090,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $2,889,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 927,330 shares of company stock worth $50,841,293 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

