Korea Investment CORP Trims Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the second quarter valued at $4,294,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DaVita during the first quarter worth about $1,255,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in DaVita by 41.7% during the first quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 43,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in DaVita by 7.0% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 7.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $116.26 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.85 and a 1 year high of $136.48. The company has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.67 and its 200 day moving average is $120.61.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,518.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,663,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,915 shares of company stock worth $5,113,533 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.83.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.