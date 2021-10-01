Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.16 Million

Analysts expect Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) to announce $90.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $90.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $89.80 million. Kornit Digital reported sales of $57.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full-year sales of $330.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $324.00 million to $336.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $410.58 million, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $421.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.44 million. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company’s revenue was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

KRNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.74. The stock had a trading volume of 335,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,617. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 328.96 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.69. Kornit Digital has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $164.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRNT. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 66,353.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 997,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,016,000 after acquiring an additional 995,964 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kornit Digital in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,401,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,137,000 after buying an additional 304,774 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 877,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,018,000 after buying an additional 257,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,759,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,375,000 after buying an additional 165,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

