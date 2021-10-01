Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.43.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $34.11. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $205.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.47 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 2.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $77,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jane Elizabeth Judd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,245 shares of company stock valued at $2,931,665. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 273.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

