Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $13,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $281.44 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $183.41 and a 1-year high of $309.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $298.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.37. The company has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.52.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

